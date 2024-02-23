Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on POWI. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Northland Securities downgraded Power Integrations from a market perform rating to an under perform rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.17.

Power Integrations Stock Down 0.4 %

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $72.31 on Thursday. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $66.90 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $60,795.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,329,879.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $60,795.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 99,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,329,879.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $3,679,947.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,786,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,491 shares of company stock valued at $7,381,052 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.9% in the second quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 59.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 3.2% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

