PPL (NYSE:PPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

PPL has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Get PPL alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PPL

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE PPL opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. PPL has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PPL will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in PPL in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.