PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on March 28th

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.
PROG Stock Performance
PRG opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. PROG has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.35 million. PROG had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.40%. PROG’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PROG will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
