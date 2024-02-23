PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on March 28th

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

PROG Stock Performance

PRG opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. PROG has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.35 million. PROG had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.40%. PROG’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PROG will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROG

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PROG by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,638,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,278,000 after purchasing an additional 105,101 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 576,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,271,000 after purchasing an additional 227,540 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,835,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,657,000 after purchasing an additional 207,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after purchasing an additional 746,161 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRG

PROG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.