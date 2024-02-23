PROG (NYSE:PRG) Shares Gap Down to $32.26

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.26, but opened at $30.38. PROG shares last traded at $30.97, with a volume of 169,594 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens upgraded PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

PROG Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. PROG had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. PROG’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in PROG by 33.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 145,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 36,776 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in PROG in the third quarter valued at $921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PROG by 161.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 66,185 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in PROG by 92.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 38,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in PROG by 152.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 38,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading

