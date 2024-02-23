ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.21, but opened at $7.42. ProPetro shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 499,371 shares.

The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.24). ProPetro had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $816.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.15.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.