Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 34,813 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.07% of Provident Financial Services worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after acquiring an additional 60,765 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 49,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,638 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $89,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE PFS opened at $15.19 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Further Reading

