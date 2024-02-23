Prudential PLC Sells 1,257 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 44.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $126.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.08. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.22 and a 12-month high of $136.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,039. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.75.

Get Our Latest Report on AFG

American Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.