Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $57.11

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.11 and traded as low as $45.57. Puma shares last traded at $45.57, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Puma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

