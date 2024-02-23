Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.81) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.93). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.70) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.99) EPS.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRSP. Barclays upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRSP opened at $86.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 1.73. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $91.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 194.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Baker Chad R bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 231,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 921,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,742,000 after purchasing an additional 74,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,283 shares of company stock worth $6,542,607. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.