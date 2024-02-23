Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Increased by Analyst

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.62). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.70) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.60 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $12.52 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $26.55 EPS.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.16.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $86.19 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 1.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $507,497.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,476,455.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $507,497.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,257 shares in the company, valued at $15,476,455.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,283 shares of company stock worth $6,542,607. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Torno Capital LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,575,000 after acquiring an additional 51,926 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,503,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.