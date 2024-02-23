Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Increased by William Blair

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.47) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.83). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.70) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.88) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.26) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $86.19 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Torno Capital LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,575,000 after acquiring an additional 51,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,503,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,057,615.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,283 shares of company stock valued at $6,542,607. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

