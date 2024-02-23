Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 887.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,589,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,364,000 after purchasing an additional 113,870 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 646.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,866,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,961 shares of company stock worth $1,419,312. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Qorvo

Qorvo Price Performance

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $113.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $114.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55.

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.