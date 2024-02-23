QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in POSCO by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in POSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in POSCO by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in POSCO by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Stock Performance

Shares of PKX stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.65 and a fifty-two week high of $133.09.

POSCO Cuts Dividend

POSCO Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4683 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.50%.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

