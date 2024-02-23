QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $555.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $542.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.81. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $562.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

