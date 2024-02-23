QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas cut Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

ZM opened at $62.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average of $67.02. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of -0.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $137,930.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,175.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $113,080.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,478.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $137,930.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 163,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,175.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,937 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,845 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.