QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,720,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,046,629,000 after purchasing an additional 89,381 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,613,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $584,157,000 after purchasing an additional 825,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $464,694,000 after purchasing an additional 176,973 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $371,937,000 after purchasing an additional 80,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 20.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,773,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,026,000 after purchasing an additional 467,772 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLE opened at $129.64 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $136.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.40 and a 200 day moving average of $112.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

