QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $766,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $555,123,000 after purchasing an additional 285,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,682,000 after purchasing an additional 365,686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Murphy Oil by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,714,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $295,478,000 after purchasing an additional 168,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,147,000 after purchasing an additional 173,730 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.90. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.