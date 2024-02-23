QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,771 Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,200,000 after buying an additional 2,769,642 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,929,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,489,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 330.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,767,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,458,000 after buying an additional 1,356,899 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $71.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.37. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $89.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

