QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,518 Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,773,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 61,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $99.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.58. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.86 and a 1-year high of $126.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.44.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,914 shares of company stock valued at $191,339 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.