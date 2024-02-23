QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,782,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 64.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 46.6% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $275.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.82. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.04 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

