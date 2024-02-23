QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,675 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth $196,512,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Saia by 68.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,755,000 after acquiring an additional 325,031 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,666,000 after acquiring an additional 218,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at $65,303,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total value of $226,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total transaction of $226,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $559.14 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.69 and a 52-week high of $571.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $470.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Saia from $498.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.89.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

