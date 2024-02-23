QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $583,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,089 shares of company stock valued at $43,682,125. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMCI. Susquehanna raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $975.52 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.25 and a 52-week high of $1,077.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $483.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.13. The firm has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 76.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.