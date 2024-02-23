QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $673,000 in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 113.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of PAG opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.37 and a 12 month high of $180.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.21). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.48%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

