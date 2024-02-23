QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $677,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $143.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.