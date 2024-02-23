QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $723,000 in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,777 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TOL stock opened at $109.85 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $111.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.95.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.49%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

