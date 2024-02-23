QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $740,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,816 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.19.

Read Our Latest Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $168.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $170.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.