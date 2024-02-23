QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $754,000 in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.
KNX stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.33.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.
Several brokerages have commented on KNX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
