QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New $692,000 Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,373 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,155.9% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 503,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,505,000 after acquiring an additional 488,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,299,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,489,000 after acquiring an additional 377,046 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,193,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,552,000 after acquiring an additional 136,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 2.1 %

JLL stock opened at $184.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.43. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $193.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

