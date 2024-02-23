QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New $768,000 Investment in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 205,264 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 13,524.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,791,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,039,000 after buying an additional 42,477,173 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,290,000 after buying an additional 9,908,461 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after buying an additional 9,842,934 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 35.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,358,000 after buying an additional 7,419,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 93.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,203,000 after buying an additional 5,321,714 shares during the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

