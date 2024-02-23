QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New $776,000 Investment in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,764.61 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1,312.00 and a 12-month high of $1,809.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,579.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1,537.67.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

