QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vishay Intertechnology

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $330,026.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 42,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 0.4 %

VSH opened at $21.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $785.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.15 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 9.52%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

