QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,457,000 after acquiring an additional 686,594 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 130,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,097,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,132,000 after buying an additional 1,679,463 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 683,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after buying an additional 241,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 829.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 88,855 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $445,902.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $510,638.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,178,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $445,902.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 674,410 shares of company stock valued at $29,215,758. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.92. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 652.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

