QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 56,436 Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 363.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $14.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -307.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.27.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

