QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $795,000 Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.66.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $123.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $231.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.50.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

