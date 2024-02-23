QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 174,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 175,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,816,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $55.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.55. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $55.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

