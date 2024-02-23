Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $162.30

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 162.30 ($2.04) and traded as high as GBX 176.44 ($2.22). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.17), with a volume of 11,657 shares changing hands.

Quartix Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of £83.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1,725.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 162.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quartix Technologies

In other Quartix Technologies news, insider Andrew John Walters purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £356,000 ($448,249.81). Company insiders own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Quartix Technologies Company Profile

Quartix Technologies plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company offers vehicle tracking system for businesses; real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheets; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; fleet management tools; driver ID; vehicle cameras; and vehicle temperature monitoring devices, as well as integrated services for GPS vehicle tracking.

