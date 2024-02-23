Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,787 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Hologic by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $87.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.78.

Insider Activity at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

