Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,894 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,297 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC's holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 24,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in GoDaddy by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 463,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,506,000 after purchasing an additional 253,950 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $112.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.40 and a 200-day moving average of $89.84. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $113.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.12.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,906,380.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $323,455.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,712,494.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,551 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,858. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. Evercore ISI lowered GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.75.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

