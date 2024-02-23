Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 1,170 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,504 shares of company stock worth $4,969,118 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $152.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.92 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.19.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

