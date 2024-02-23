Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trex by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 6,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

Trex Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $93.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.58. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.65 and a 200 day moving average of $71.86.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

