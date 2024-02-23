Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Xylem by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,408 shares of company stock valued at $629,160. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $125.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $125.33.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

