Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,012 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 6.9% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $99.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $103.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.11.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,266.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,266.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,986. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

