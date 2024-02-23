Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,035,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,554,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFPI opened at $111.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.41. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $128.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day moving average of $108.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.49.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.