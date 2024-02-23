Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 15,104 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,104 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth about $5,183,460,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

HL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.45.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

