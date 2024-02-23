Rathbones Group PLC Acquires Shares of 10,253 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 203.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after buying an additional 2,312,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,777,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,880,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,368,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Z has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $167,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,489.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $56,037.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,669.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $167,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,388 shares of company stock worth $3,102,093. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:Z opened at $53.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average is $49.02. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

