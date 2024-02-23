Rathbones Group PLC Acquires Shares of 109,015 Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 109,015 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.11% of Digital Turbine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 194.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 153.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 49,037 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 27,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine Price Performance

APPS stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $14.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APPS

About Digital Turbine

(Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.