Rathbones Group PLC Acquires Shares of 14,600 Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXF. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3,568.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,409.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $47.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $47.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.14.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

