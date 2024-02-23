Rathbones Group PLC Acquires Shares of 14,878 TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 158.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in TC Energy by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 1,462.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.75. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $42.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRP. Barclays boosted their target price on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

