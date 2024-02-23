Rathbones Group PLC Acquires Shares of 36,196 Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 68.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,077,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,498,000 after buying an additional 842,866 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,441,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,881,000 after purchasing an additional 708,568 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 687,496 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,054,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 532,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.65.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

