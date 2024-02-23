Rathbones Group PLC Acquires Shares of 5,631 iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 15,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYR stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.12. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $92.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

